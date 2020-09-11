WTF?! The idea of an Amazon TV show starring Nicolas Cage that's based on a Netflix docu-series about an eccentric zoo owner might have seemed unusual last year, but that was before Tiger King became a phenomenon.

Back in May, we heard that an eight-episode series with Cage in his first TV project was being produced by CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television. Now, Variety reports that Amazon Studios has picked up the show.

As with the Netflix series, it will be based on Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.” Amazon’s version will examine how Joe Shreibvogel transformed into Joe Exotic, the fight to keep his Oklahoma park open, and his eventual arrest.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is incredibly addictive television that saw its launch numbers bolstered by the lockdown—it debuted on March 20. With much of the world turning to TV and video games while stuck indoors, Netflix says more than 34.3 million people watched the show in its first ten days. By the end of its first month, that figure had reached over 64 million.

This isn’t the only scripted version of Tiger King in the works. Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin in a series based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” which will be told from the meme-favorite’s point of view.