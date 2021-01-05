Something to look forward to: OnePlus is known for making high-quality phones with reasonable price tags -- often with some luxury feature trade-offs -- but its latest "Nord" devices kick the value proposition into high gear. The phones seek to offer reasonable specs and some premium features at a much, much lower cost than the competition.

For half the price of many other "budget" devices (even others from OnePlus itself), you can get the Nord N10 5G: a device equipped with fast charging, a 64MP Quad Camera array, a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 690 SoC, and 128GB of storage.

The N10 also features a 6.5" screen, a 1080x2400p IPS display, and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

If you don't have $300 to spare, the N10 has a cheaper, non-5G cousin that comes in at $180: the Nord N100. It has a few spec downgrades (half the storage and a slower Snapdragon 460 processor), but for $120 less, that's to be expected.

The screen is about the same size, and it retains the N10's 90Hz refresh rate. However, it downgrades the resolution to 720x1600p, and the RAM count drops to 4GB.

We've known about these phones for quite some time, so we won't delve into their full spec sheets here. The important thing to note is that, as of today, we finally know when they're arriving in the US.

Both of the devices launch this month on January 15, at the prices mentioned above. You can't pre-order them just yet, but both phones will be available through either OnePlus itself (for your unlocked device needs) or T-Mobile.