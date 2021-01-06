Editor's take: LG’s latest cordless stick vacuum is borrowing a trick from another pioneer in the vacuum space - an automatically emptying dustbin. The functionality, LG said, maximizes user convenience and minimizes exposure to dust, making the overall process more hygienic. Sure, you’ll still have to tend to the dust bag and clean the vac’s filters to ensure optimal performance, but not having to empty the dustbin manually is one less chore to deal with.

The new LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+, set to be formally introduced during the all-virtual CES 2021 next week, includes a new charging station stand that automatically empties the vacuum’s dustbin into a dust bag while recharging its battery.

The multi-function stand also doubles as a storage compartment for the vacuum’s set of six accessories and nozzles. It additionally features a full touch display to adjust charging settings and there’s even a switch to initiate the dustbin emptying procedure manually.

For what it’s worth, the vac also functions as a hard floor mop simply by changing the attachments.

LG didn’t mention pricing or availability in its press release but considering the existing LG CordZero A9 Kompressor currently commands north of $600 over on Amazon, you can probably expect the new model to debut for at least the same price, if not slightly more.