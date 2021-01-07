Something to look forward to: One of the weirdest upcoming RPGs around, Biomutant, has made its way into several of our annual "most anticipated game" round-ups, but due to frequent delays, we've never had the pleasure of covering it properly. That might finally change this year, though: the game's publisher, THQ Nordic, has indirectly confirmed a new release window for Biomutant.

This information came to light courtesy of a GamesIndustry.biz interview with THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer. According to the outlet, Biomutant is "a release of great importance" to the publisher, and it's set to launch sometime this quarter.

That's encouraging news, especially given the absolute radio silence we've seen from the game's developers, Experiment 101. The team did release an exciting new gameplay trailer last year, but it hasn't said anything about Biomutant's release plans in an awfully long time (the game was first unveiled at Gamescom in 2017).

If Kreuzer's claims are accurate and no further delays occur, it's probably safe to assume Experiment 101 will break that silence sometime this month or next month -- if they wait much longer, it'll be tricky to kick off a proper marketing campaign.

If you're wondering what on earth Biomutant is, here's a quick breakdown: it's a massive, open-world RPG with an emphasis on exploration, hybrid combat and mutations. The basic combat system lets players mix gunplay with acrobatic melee strikes, but you can mix things up by tossing in various mutant abilities, such as mantis claws, barbed tails, telekinesis, levitation, and more.

The game has mounts to ride (or fly), giant bosses to take on (as you can see in the gameplay above), and an in-depth crafting system that lets you make and customize just about any weapon you want: revolvers, rifles, shotguns and a wide variety of one and two-handed melee weapons are all at your disposal.

We're drawing attention to Biomutant here because it's unlike anything we've ever seen before, and judging by the screenshots and gameplay released so far, it's likely to look pretty darn good on PC. So long as it's reasonably well optimized, perhaps it'll even make its way into some of our future coverage and benchmarks -- only time will tell.