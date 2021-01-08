What just happened? As is common practice for many companies, Acer has shown off some of its products that will be on show at next week's CES. The gaming giant has three new monitors, one of which is its first offering to come with HDMI 2.1—a feature that could make it an appealing prospect to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 owners.

Probably the most interesting of Acer's trio is the Nitro XV28, a 28-inch 4K display that can reach 144Hz with FreeSync Premium. It's also the company's first monitor to feature an HDMI 2.1 port. That means anyone using the included HDMI 2.1-compliant cable to connect to a compatible graphics card or an Xbox Series X/S and PS5 can enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second with variable refresh rate (VRR).

The Nitro XV28 also offers 90 percent coverage of the P3 color gamut, and a 100,000,000:1 contrast, according to the company. It has a DisplayHDR400 rating, Acer's Agile-Splendor technology for faster pixel-response times, and is packed with ports: two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort, one USB-C port capable of 65W charging, four USB Type-A 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-B port.

While the monitor appears aimed at both console and PC owners, the former might be put off by the $899 price when larger HDMI 2.1 televisions, albeit with fewer features, are available at a similar cost.

There's little doubt that one of Acer's other monitors, the Predator XB273U NX, is targeting PC gamers. This 27-inch 2560 x 1440 Agile-Splendor IPS panel can be overclocked to 275Hz, has a 0.5ms GtG response time, is HDR400 capable, and covers up to 95 percent of the P3 gamut. It also has an Nvidia G-Sync module for buttery-smooth gaming and features the company's Reflex Latency Analyzer, which you can read about in our feature.

The Predator XB273U NX comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a single upstream USB-B port. The monitor is priced at $1,099.

Finally, there's the Predator XB32, the most expensive of the three. It's a 31.5-inch 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate that's G-Sync compatible. The HD400 certification is here, too, and it covers 90 percent of the P3 gamut.

Priced at $1,199, the Predator XB32 features two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, a single USB-C port with 65W PD charging, and four USB Type-A 3.0 ports with a USB Type-B port.

All three models will be available to buy in May.