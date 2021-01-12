Something to look forward to: In just a few hours, CES 2021 will host one of the event's most anticipated conferences: Nvidia's. Starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, the GeForce RTX 'Game On' keynote is expected to focus on laptop GPUs and the company's take on AMD's 'Smart Address Memory.' We could also see a few new entries in the RTX 3000 desktop series, including the RTX 3080 Ti.

Nvidia tweeted out a teaser for today's event over the weekend, giving a brief glimpse of what's in store.

The first image to appear at around four seconds is an open laptop. We've already heard that Nvidia is set to unveil its mobile range of RTX 3000 cards at CES 2021, and this appears to confirm the rumors.

According to previous reports, Nvidia is prepping mobile incarnations of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 in Max-P and Max-Q configurations, while the RTX 3060 will come in a standard version only. We've also seen retailers reveal these cards paired with next-gen Ryzen mobile CPUs.

Another image suggests Nvidia will lift the lid on its version of resizable BAR tech as a rival to AMD's SAM (Smart Access Memory), which requires the latest AMD CPU, GPU, and mobo. The feature doesn't always benefit games, as you can see in Hardware Unboxed's video below.

There's also an image from the Outriders game in the tweet. The third-person shooter RPG comes from the maker of Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment and is expected to be packed with RTX technology.

The announcement most people are eager to hear is for the new desktop cards. Asus appeared to confirm an RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of memory last month, and we've long heard that two non-Ti versions of the RTX 3060 are incoming, featuring both 6GB and 12GB of VRAM. We might also see an RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050. Tune in later today to find out.