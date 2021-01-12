Something to look forward to: Nvidia isn’t the only PC gaming giant holding a keynote at CES 2021 today. Team green’s big rival, AMD will be presenting an event at 8am PT / 11am ET hosted by CEO Dr. Lisa Su, and you can watch the whole thing right here.

While Nvidia is expected to reveal the mobile versions of its RTX 3000 series graphics cards, the main item on AMD’s menu is likely its Ryzen 5000 mobility CPUs. Made of up both Zen 2-based (Renoir Refresh) Lucienne and Zen 3-based Cezanne parts, AMD will placing the chips up against Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs.

According to PassMark’s figures, AMD recently overtook Intel when it comes to global desktop market share for the first time in fifteen years, though it remains far behind Chipzilla in the laptop segment.

Elsewhere, we might hear about AMD's EPYC 7763 (codename Milan) Zen 3 server processors that feature up to 64 cores.

AMD could also lift the lid on its Navi 22-based Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700, which are said to launch at the end of March and sell for under $500. The former card is rumored to have 40 compute units, 2,560 stream processors, between 12GB to 16GB VRAM, a 192-bit memory interface, and up to 384GB/s of bandwidth. That could put it near the excellent RTX 3060 Ti in terms of price vs. performance.

Make sure to come back later to see what AMD has in store.