Editor's take: Netflix subscribers have a lot to look forward to in the New Year as the streaming video giant has promised to drop at least one new movie ever week during 2021. If nothing else, the full slate will help to justify Netflix's recent price hike.

In announcing the initiative on Tuesday, Netflix said its upcoming slate of films will feature some of the industry’s biggest stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, among others.

As of this week, the company’s 2021 film slate includes some 70 movies. A PDF with the full rundown is available over on Netflix’s website. They kindly asked that we not link directly to it but you can find it by scrolling to the bottom of the press release.

Netflix announced a price hike late last year that saw its most popular subscription tier increase in cost by $1. Its top-tier package, which affords 4K and HDR on select content, jumped by $2 to $17.99 per month.

We won’t know until later this month what sort of impact the price hike might have had on Netflix’s subscriber count. In its most recent earnings report from October, the streaming giant said it had more than 195 million global paid subscribers as of September 30, 2020.

Image credit sitthiphong