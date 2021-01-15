In brief: One of the most anticipated stretch goals from the 2015 Kickstarter campaign for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has finally arrived. Make it through all five levels of the castle and you’ll be rewarded with the opportunity to face off against Gebel.

In Classic Mode, protagonist Miriam is tasked with traversing five linear stages, doing battle with common enemies and sub-bosses along the way. The levels and gameplay are said to be inspired by the classic games of yesteryear, and to make things a bit more challenging, you’ll be armed only with a sword and whip.

Limited-use pickups will be available on occasion, but you’ll only be able to equip one at a time. “When you pick up a new ability, the previous one will disappear.”

Upon completion, the game will grade players based on their completion time, score and how many deaths they amassed.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night managed to generate more than $5.5 million during its 2015 Kickstarter run. The game was originally slated to debut in 2017 but ultimately didn’t make it out to major platforms until mid-2019, and only arrived on Android and iOS last December.

Nevertheless, it was generally well-received, earning a score of 83 over on Metacritic.

Classic Mode is available now as a free update on all platforms.