In brief: Ford started delivering its Mustang Mach-E to early adopters in December. If you were one of the first to throw down for the electric crossover SUV but haven’t yet taken delivery, you might want to double check your estimated delivery date.

Electrek recently received several messages from Ford customers who were notified that their pending delivery had been delayed. The publication reached out to the American automaker, who confirmed that several hundred Mustang Mach-E models were indeed delayed in order to perform additional quality checks.

Ford's spokesperson didn’t mention the nature of the additional quality checks.

Just last month, the global director of Ford’s battery electric vehicle division, Darren Palmer, was telling Autoblog how some shoppers up to this point have had to contend with certain quality control issues when buying an EV.

With Ford, such things won’t be a concern, the executive suggested. “The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather,” he said. Here's to hoping that promise pans out.

Ford introduced the Mustang Mach-E in 2019. The EV caused quite a stir among purists who questioned why Ford adopted the Mustang name for an electric SUV, but that didn’t seem to hamper sales as Ford had no trouble selling pre-orders in the US.

Image credit betto rodrigues