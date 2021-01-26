In brief: The pandemic might have prompted many people to be more prudent with their money, but Kickstarter pledges are stronger than ever. Last year saw the crowdfunding platform raise a record $730 million through successful campaigns, $23.3 million of which went toward video games.

Ico Partners’ review of Kickstarter’s previous year shows 2020 brought in $115 million more overall than 2019—the largest YoY increase since 2014. Interestingly, the number of funded campaigns was lower than the previous year; they just raised more money on average.

We also see that the number of projects launched in 2020 was its lowest since 2011. While the pandemic could be partly to blame, it follows a trend that has been ongoing since 2015. Out of 37,581 campaigns, 18,642 reached their targets.

Video game projects fared well on the platform last year. The category raised $23 million, the most since 2015, and the 408 funded campaigns marked the highest number in six years.

Most games had a funding goal of under $50,000, though six raised over $500,000, including Kindred Fates—the only one being made in the US. With over $3 million raised, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was the most successful video game campaign of last year, followed by The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, which both brought in over $2 million.

Tabletop games had a bumper year, raising a record $236.6 million—nearly a third of all the money raised on Kickstarter in 2020. The category also saw its highest number of funded projects (3,163).

Games (both tabletop and video), design, and technology were the most successful categories in 2020.