Bottom line: Verizon prepaid customers can now tap into the carrier’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband service, should they elect to pay a bit extra for it. There are a few caveats that you'll want to be aware of before making the switch, however.

The new Verizon prepaid unlimited plan affords access to the speedy but scarce 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is currently only offered in parts of 64 cities. You’ll no doubt want to consult Verizon’s coverage map as we’re talking street-level connectivity here.

Verizon’s broader 5G Nationwide service is also included and is available in more than 2,700 cities. It’s only a bit faster than 4G LTE, though, so don’t get too terribly excited. Speaking of, the plan also includes 4G LTE access and hotspot connectivity.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need a 5G-compatible phone to tap into Verizon’s speedier networks.

Pricing starts at $75 per month although you can get $5 taken off the top by signing up for auto pay. Verizon will also deduct an additional $5 after three months of service and another five bucks after nine months of service.

In total, you can get the cost of the service down to just $60 per month after just nine months of payments with all of the discounts. In comparison, Verizon's standard unlimited prepaid plan starts at $65 per month.

Verizon's latest plan is available to new and existing customers. Interested parties can sign up over on Verizon's website.

Image courtesy fogaas