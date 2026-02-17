In context: Verizon is changing how and when its phones can leave its network, tightening unlock rules in ways that favor in-store "secure" payments, and add friction for customers who try to settle their installment plans online or through authorized resellers. The new constraints arrive just weeks after federal regulators lifted a nationwide 60-day unlock requirement, giving Verizon more leeway to lock devices longer and impose more conditions on when they can move to competing carriers.

In a change spotted by Ars Technica, Verizon's postpaid customers now face a 35-day delay if they pay off a device installment plan through the My Verizon app, on the web, over the phone, or at a Verizon Authorized Retailer. Immediate unlocks are reserved for people who visit a Verizon-owned corporate store and use a "secure" payment method, such as cash, a chip-enabled credit card, or contactless options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay.

The mechanics are simple but consequential: the network lock on a handset is tied not just to whether the device balance hits zero, but also to how and where the final payment is made.

The company's recently updated unlocking policy still lists an effective date of January 27, even though a key section was changed in February. In a version that was live as of February 9, the 35-day delay applied only when a Verizon gift card was used to buy a phone or pay off the remaining balance.

In that earlier text, Verizon justified the pause as a fraud-prevention window to verify that gift card funds weren't obtained illegally. The current language keeps that explanation but extends the same 35-day delay to standard online and in-app payments without adding any new rationale for treating routine digital payments as high-risk gift card transactions.

A Verizon spokesperson said that customers who meet the criteria for a quick unlock will "typically" see their devices unlocked within 24 hours, but drew a sharp line between payment channels. If the payoff happens online, in the app, or via what Verizon characterizes as a "non-secure" method such as Verizon gift cards, paper checks, and magnetic stripe swipes, the account triggers a 35-day "security delay" before the unlock goes through. Again, this is framed as a measure to prevent fraud.

From a technical and operational standpoint, Verizon uses device locks as both a fraud-control tool and a customer-retention lever. The lock itself is a software flag in the carrier's systems that prevents a device's SIM or eSIM from being activated on other networks until the unlock criteria are met.

For postpaid accounts, those criteria now include not only the normal conditions, including the device being fully paid off and not flagged as stolen or fraudulently obtained, but also the path the money takes from the customer to Verizon.

In practice, a phone that is 18 months into a 36-month installment plan behaves the same as a brand-new device under this policy: even after a customer pays the balance early, they can be held on Verizon's network for another 35 days if they used the wrong payment channel.

The "secure payment type" requirement itself is a technology story. Verizon appears to rely on the security features of modern payment rails – EMV chips that resist skimming, tokenized contactless transactions from phone-based wallets, and presumably Verizon's internal point-of-sale systems – to lower the risk of chargebacks and fraudulent purchases before releasing a device to other networks.

By contrast, gift cards, magstripe swipes, and paper checks are easier to counterfeit or reverse, so Verizon uses the 35-day buffer as an observation window.

For business customers, the system is even more restrictive in at least one scenario: a Verizon business FAQ notes that paying off a device via bill credits also triggers the 35-day delay, a caveat that does not appear in the consumer FAQ.

Even customers who live near a corporate store face a trade-off between convenience and control. Paying off a device from home using the app or website is no longer the fastest way to unlock a phone. Customers can still get an immediate unlock if they buy the phone at full retail price from Verizon from the start, but that demands more upfront cash than many people are willing or able to commit.

On the prepaid side, Verizon's rules are simpler but still strict. The latest prepaid unlocking policy says that devices purchased on Verizon prepaid will "remain locked to the network until the completion of 365 days of paid and active service." After a full year of paid usage, Verizon says it will "automatically remove the lock" unless a phone is flagged as stolen or bought fraudulently.

However, in an FAQ entry focused on prepaid, Verizon says unlocks are done "upon request" once the 365-day condition is met, putting the burden back on the customer to contact the carrier. That inconsistency between "automatic" and "upon request" suggests that the backend systems may not operate in the fully hands-off way the policy language implies.

The shift in Verizon's policies comes soon after a major regulatory change. For years, Verizon's use of key spectrum bands and its acquisition of low-cost carrier TracFone were contingent on FCC rules requiring that handsets be unlocked automatically after 60 days.

Those rules were baked into 700 MHz spectrum licenses and into the approval order for Verizon's purchase of TracFone. On January 12, the Federal Communications Commission dropped the 60-day unlocking requirement for devices activated on Verizon's network, opening the door for the carrier to enforce longer lock periods and new conditions.

Verizon says it is still honoring 60-day unlocks for phones bought from its flagship brand before January 27, but that promise does not extend to the new cohort of devices activated after the FCC's decision.