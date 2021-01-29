Rumor mill: We’ve been hearing rumors about an RTX 3080 Ti packing 20GB of VRAM for weeks now, but Nvidia still hasn’t dropped any hints that such a card is in the works. However, if a new leak is to be believed, the high-end Ampere product is drawing closer, and its performance will be very similar to that of the RTX 3090.

Alleged details of the RTX 3080 Ti (or it could be called the RTX 3080 20GB or RTX 3080 Super) appeared on Chinese video-sharing service Bilibili and were spotted by Twitter user HXL. It include CPU-Z stills that confirm the 20GB of GDDR6X memory.

According to the screen grabs, the RTX 3080 Ti has the same 320-bit memory bus/760 GB/s total bandwidth as the standard version while mirroring the RTX 3090’s 10,496 Cuda cores, 112 ROPs, and 328 texture units.

Elsewhere, the RTX 3080 Ti boasts a 1395 MHz base and 1695 MHz boost clock, slightly slower than the RTX 3080.

Benchmarking software including Port Royal, 3DMark Time Spy, and Firestrike compared the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090. They were collated in a handy chart by Twitter user Harukaze5719; as you can see, the two cards offer very similar levels of performance.

There were rumors that Nvidia would reveal the RTX 3080 Ti/20GB/Super at its CES keynote earlier this month. Sadly, the RTX 3060 was the only announcement.

With its 20GB of GRDDR6X, the RTX 3080 Ti will stand above AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series, all of which come with 16GB of GDDR6. It could also offer an attractive option for those after a high-end Nvidia card without paying $1,499+ for the RTX 3090.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT has a $999 MSRP, so the RTX 3080 Ti could arrive at around the same price. Previous rumors claimed it would launch in February, but we'll have to wait and see.

If the RTX 3080 Ti is real, it will almost certainly be another Ampere product to fall under scalpers' crosshairs. Just over 53,000 new Nvidia and AMD cards have been sold on reseller platforms, bringing in $65.45 million.