The big picture: Resident Evil is among the most successful game-to-film franchise adaptations to date although really, that's not saying a whole lot given the number of flops the industry has produced over the years. And aside from Tomb Raider and Mortal Kombat, there aren't many other multi-film, game-based movie series to speak of.

The next movie in the storied Resident Evil franchise will debut later this year, on Labor Day weekend.

Word of a Resident Evil reboot first surfaced in mid-2017. According to Deadline, the next entry will be an origin story that takes place in 1998 “on a fateful night in Raccoon City.”

The cast of characters reportedly includes Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Tom Hopper(Albert Wesker), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy) and Neal McDonough as William Birkin.

Writer and director Johnannes Roberts said that with this film, he really wanted to go back to the first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience he had when he first played them.

It’ll be distributed by Screen Gems, a film production and distribution studio owned by Sony Pictures.

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer noted that, “After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City.”

Collectively, the six movies that have been created since 2002 have generated over $1.2 billion at the box office.

Capcom in recent years has been focusing on remaking some of the earlier games in the franchise including Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

