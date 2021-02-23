In a nutshell: Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are developing a live-action television series based on the Twisted Metal franchise. While many might remember the game for its vehicular carnage, there was actually a decent story behind the whole thing that could make for an interesting show.

The original Twisted Metal launched in November 1995 and was the crown jewel of my haul that Christmas. I was beyond hyped for the game and made it crystal clear to my parents that I must have it. Our tradition was to open gifts on Christmas Eve and when the time came, I tore into the presents with unbridled fervor.

PlayStation, check. ESPN Extreme Games, check. Twisted Metal? Nowhere to be found. I was devastated, and despite my mom insisting she had purchased the game, it wasn’t there. So, I did what any newly minted teenager would have done in that situation – I called up a friend who I knew had just received the game and insisted on spending the night at his house so we could play it. And that’s what happened; we stayed up all night playing Twisted Metal and it was glorious.

Oh, and my mom found the game the next day buried way under their bed.

According to Variety, the Twisted Metal TV series will be an action / comedy written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick of Zombieland and Deadpool fame will executive produce alongside Will Arnett.

The show will reportedly follow a “motor-mouthed outsider” who is offered a chance at a better life, so long as he can successfully deliver a mystery package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland full of characters that are seemingly hell-bent on preventing anyone from passing. And yes, the deranged clown Sweet Tooth and his decked out ice cream truck will be among them.

“Michael Jonathan Smith hit it out of the park with an action-packed, brilliantly funny adaptation and we are grateful for the support of Rhett, Paul, Will and our friends at PlayStation,” said Glenn Adilman, executive vice president of comedy development for Sony Pictures Television.

Sony is also working on a live-action adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO.

No word yet on when Twisted Metal will premiere or who will distribute it.

