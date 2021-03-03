Why it matters: SpaceX’s first private flight is scheduled for later this year, but it won’t be until 2023 at the earliest that the company will conduct the first civilian lunar mission. When it happens,

Back in 2018, Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa purchased the opportunity to take a week-long trip around the Moon. He also bought all the other seats on the flight, and has had plenty of time to think about who he wants to join him on the historic voyage.

Originally, Maezawa wanted artists to accompany him on the flight, hoping the trip would inspire them to create something special once they returned. Then, the idea of hosting a matchmaking documentary to help him find a girlfriend to take into space was floated, but those plans were called off back in January.

Now, it seems Maezawa has settled on a less controversial process to help select his crewmates.

The entrepreneur is recruiting eight participants from all around the world to join him on the flight. As it stands, there are two key criteria that potential crew members must meet. First, Maezawa said that “whatever activity you are into, by going to space, I hope that you can push its envelope.” Secondly, he insists that applicants be willing to support other crew members who share similar aspirations.

Interested parties are encouraged to pre-register over on the dearMoon website. You’ve got until March 14 to get your name in the hat.

