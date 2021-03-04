Rumor mill: The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of 2020 and remains incredibly popular, but that isn’t stopping the Japanese firm from releasing a successor this year. According to a new report, this new device, possibly called the Switch 2, Super Switch, or Switch Pro, will feature a larger OLED screen and support 4K resolutions when connected to a TV.

Since launching four years ago, The Nintendo Switch has sold over 80 million units worldwide, passing the 3DS family on the best-selling consoles of all-time list. It may have already beaten the Game Boy Advance family (81.5 million) and is closing in on the Xbox 360’s ~84 million sales.

Despite the Switch’s continuing success, talk of a Pro model has been around for a while. Some analysts thought it would arrive last year, though Nintendo confirmed it wouldn’t land in 2020. We’ve heard rumors that 2021 will see a Switch successor, possibly called the Super Switch—an homage to the Super Nintendo, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the plan, writes that Samsung will start production of 7-inch, 720p OLED panels for the new Switch model as early as June, with shipments to assemblers set for July. The current Switch measures 6.2 inches, while the Switch Lite is 5.5 inches.

The introduction of an OLED screen could see the device follow in the footsteps of smartphones and increase the refresh rate from its current 60Hz, improving the gaming experience. It should also consume less battery and have a higher contrast.

Something we’ve repeatedly heard is that the next Switch will support 4K resolutions when docked with a television.

If a new Switch does arrive this year, it will doubtlessly be affected by the global chip shortages that are set to last into 2022. Don’t be surprised if it’s as difficult to buy as every other new tech product right now.