Why it matters: Nintendo fans anticipating the launch of a Nintendo Switch Pro this year have been disappointed after the company's President and CEO said it wasn’t going to happen. In a call with investors, Shuntaro Furukawa said: "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020."

Earlier this month, DigitTimes claimed that Nintendo had started volume production for a new Switch that would launch mid-2020. We also heard from an industry analyst who was convinced a Nintendo Switch Pro, which supported 4K resolutions, came with bigger cartridges, and featured more powerful components, would arrive in the next 12 months. But Furukawa has confirmed we won’t see a Pro version, at least not this year.

“Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base,” reads the corporate management policy briefing.

With Microsoft and Sony releasing new consoles this holiday season, some thought Nintendo might follow in its rivals’ footsteps by launching an upgraded Switch. But the original hybrid machine only arrived in 2017, and we got both the refreshed model with the longer battery life and the Switch Lite last year.

Furukawa isn’t ruling out a future Switch Pro; it probably will happen, just not in 2020.

Before the investor call, Nintendo released its financial results. The biggest takeaway was that the Nintendo Switch had sold 52 million units, surpassing the lifetime sales of the SNES, which sold around 49.79 million units during its lifetime.