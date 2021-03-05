What just happened? Nubia’s RedMagic 6 series is on the way with specs that make it unique among the current crop of smartphones. Not only does it boasts the largest amount of RAM ever seen in a handset—18GB—but the device also has a 165Hz display, another first.

Both the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro boast the latest Qualcomm 888 SoC, 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, and 165Hz refresh rate, the fastest available on any smartphone today. They also feature a single-finger touch sampling rate of up to 500Hz, or up to 360Hz with multitouch for improved gaming responsiveness, 400Hz capacitive shoulder triggers, and a triple-lens rear camera setup: a 64MP main cam, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. Plus the 8MP selfie camera.

The standard model has a 5,050mAh battery with support for 66W charging, taking 38 minutes for a full charge. It’s also got an 18,000rpm internal fan, liquid cooling, and a full glass rear body.

The Pro model replaces the single battery with two cells that total 4,500mAh, allowing 120W charging so the phone can be juiced to 50% in just five minutes or fully charged in 17 minutes. The fan speed gets an increase, too, up to 20,000rpm.

There’s also a transparent “Dao” special edition that comes with a glowing fan and boosts the RAM up to 18GB, a mobile record. We’ve heard that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will come with the same amount, but Nubia’s beaten it to the punch.

Elsewhere, there’s an optional dual-fan, dual-TEC (thermoelectric cooling) clip-on cooler, and software optimized for Tencent apps such as WeChat. The company’s Solar Core gaming software comes preloaded, promising improved game response speeds, FPS, and network latency. The Chinese gaming giant was a collaborator on the phone.

The RedMagic 6 Series is available to order in China now. The basic model starts from 3,799 yuan (about $590), with the Pro model starting from 4,399 yuan (about $680). Those who want the Dao transparent version will pay either 5,599 yuan (around $865) for 16GB/256GB storage, or 6,599 yuan (around $1,120) for 18GB RAM/512GB storage.

An international release is coming. RedMagic will announce global launch plans and prices on March 16th.