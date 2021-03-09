Rumor mill: Fans of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 who prefer AMD to Intel will be pleased to hear that team red's CPUs are no longer limited to the 15-inch model in the successor. According to reported Surface Laptop 4 specs, the 13.5-inch version will also offer processors from both Intel and AMD when it launches in April.

WinFuture (via Windows Central) published alleged details of the Surface Laptop 4. The specs show that both sizes can be configured with Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake chips (Core i5-1145G7, Core i7-1185G7) or AMD's 4000 Mobile Series CPUs ("Surface Edition" Ryzen 5 4680U, Ryzen 7 4980U).

The current 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 can be specced with the Ryzen 5 3580U and Ryzen 7 3780U, so Microsoft is upgrading AMD's processors in the new models, though it's strange to see the Zen 3-powered Ryzen Mobile 5000 chips not being used.

Elsewhere, the 3:2 aspect ratio remains from the Surface Laptop 3, as do the 2256 x 1504 (13.5 inch) and 2496 x 1664 (15 inch) resolutions. Memory reaches 32GB and storage maxes out at 1 TB, though only if you opt for an Intel CPU; AMD models get a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. GPUs are simply listed as "Iris Plus Graphics 950" and "Radeon Graphics."

The Surface Laptop 4 does look like it'll be a smartphone-style iterative upgrade, with few changes beyond the internals. These reported specs might not be entirely accurate, of course, but we should find out for sure in a few weeks.

Masthead image credit: Pawarun Chitchirachan