In a nutshell: Developer Riot Games last month promised that League of Legends: Wild Rift was coming to the Americas and now, they’ve pinned down an exact date. The open beta will be available to those in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the US starting March 29.

The game, a mobile spin-off of the wildly popular multiplayer online battle arena game League of Legends for PC, was announced in October 2019 for Android and iOS. A version is also expected for select consoles although support for specific systems hasn’t been revealed yet.

Wild Rift's Open Beta comes to the Americas on March 29th. #GetRiftReady pic.twitter.com/yxrI6KrUTp — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 9, 2021

In an FAQ about its Americas server launch, Riot Games recommended that gamers interested in playing on the Americas servers disable VPNs as they can cause or exacerbate issues since they use a completely different infrastructure from those in other parts of the world where the game is currently running in open beta.

Worth noting is the fact that those in regions where the beta is already open will continue to be able to play as they normally would.

League of Legends: Wilf Rift was originally supposed to launch in 2020, but as was the case with many other projects, the global pandemic slowed down development substantially. No word yet on a firm launch date for the