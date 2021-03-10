Editor's take: From the intro animation and the pixel art to the fighting style and mechanics, everything about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge looks spot on. It’s from the devs that created Streets of Rage 4, a recent throwback fighter with a solid score on Metacritic, meaning they'll probably have to go out of their way to screw this one up.

French video game developer and publisher Dotemu is working on a nostalgia-fueled co-op brawler based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TNMT) that should immediately feel familiar to 80s kids.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, gamers will assume the role of one of the four heroes – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael or Michelangelo – as they attempt to slow Bebop and Rocksteady in their support of Krang and Shredder.

The game, which is being developed in partnership with Tribute Games, looks like a mashup between the original TMNT arcade game from 1989 and its sequel, TNMT: Turtles in Time, that dropped a couple of years later and was eventually ported to the Super Nintendo.

Dotemu said the game will take players on a tour of iconic TMNT locations including the sewers and boroughs of New York City and of course, Dimension X. Heck, they even tapped Mike Patton of Faith No More fame to cover the iconic Turtles theme song. Very cool.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge doesn’t yet have a release date but you can add it to your wish list over on Steam. It’s also coming to consoles, we’re told.