Editor's take: Electric vehicle startup Canoo has officially unveiled the design of its first pickup truck. The unnamed model, seemingly styled after the Japanese mini truck, is less extreme than say, Tesla’s Cybertruck, but arguably just as eye-catching and perhaps even more functional.

Canoo’s offering will feature a number of practical features including a pull-out bed extension and a modular divider system, a front cargo storage area complete with fold-down worktable and electrical outlets, flip-down tables built into the side panels of the truck bed, side steps with integrated storage compartments and a third brake light that doubles as a cargo bed light source at night.

Optional accessories like camper shells and roof racks further expand vehicle usability.

Spec-wise, the pickup truck will boast up to 600 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque with dual motors. It’ll have a range north of 200 miles on a single charge and a vehicle payload capacity of 1,800 pounds.

Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila said it is like no truck you’ve ever seen. “It’s the size of a Ford Ranger, can take the payload of a full-sized pickup and [has] the turning radius of a Prius,” the executive added.

Pre-orders for the production version will open during the second quarter of this year with the first deliveries potentially taking place as soon as 2023. No word yet on pricing.