In a nutshell: Amazon’s Deal of the Day occasionally features collections of PC and gaming gear, and today happens to be one of those day. For a limited time, you can grab select HyperX products at up to 36 percent off their regular price.

Highlights include 23 percent off the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, bringing the cost down to $99.99. Optionally, you can spring for the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless board, which is down to $64.99 after a 28 percent price cut. And if mechanical boards aren't your jam, the HyperX Alloy Core is a membrane board that's only $34.99.

If it’s a gaming mouse you’re after, the HyperX Pulsefire Dart looks to be the cream of the crop. Factoring in the 30 percent discount, you’ll pay just $69.99. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the HyperX Pulsefire Core, a wired gaming mouse that’ll set you back only $19.99 after the 33 percent discount.

Amazon also has more than half a dozen HyperX gaming headsets to choose from, ranging from the CloudX Flight Wireless unit at $119.99 to the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for only $29.99.

HP last month announced that it would be taking over Kingston’s HyperX gaming brand in a deal valued at $425 million. That transaction is still on target to close sometime in the second quarter of this year.

Amazon’s Deal of the Day sale runs for another 17 hours as of this writing, so if you spy something you want, don’t wait too long to pull the trigger.

