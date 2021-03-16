Editor's take: True wireless earbuds are a hot commodity these days yet even still, some people prefer the hassle-free convenience that only a wired headset can deliver. No batteries to fool with, no wireless connections to fight - just plug-and-play goodness. If that sounds like your idea of a good time and you are in the market for some new audio gear, perhaps Logitech's latest wired earbuds are worth a look.

Logitech on Tuesday welcomed a new member to its vast gaming portfolio. The Logitech G333s are wired gaming earphones that feature two separate drivers in each ear housing: one for bass and the other for mids and highs.

They utilize a flat, tangle-free cable with in-line mic and audio controls. The cable terminates in a basic 3.5mm jack, but the included USB-C adapter makes them compatible with most modern platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, the PC and mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

The earbud housing is constructed of sturdy aluminum for a fashionable, durable and lightweight feel. Technical specifications are as follows:

Earphones:

2 dynamic drivers: 0.2 in (5.8 mm) + 0.3 in (9.2 mm)

Frequency Response: 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz

Impedance: 24 Ohms ±20%

Sensitivity: 101.6±3 dB @ 1 kHz SPL

Microphone:

0.2 in (4 mm) ECM mic, sensitivity: -42 dB

The bundle includes the earphones, three sizes of soft silicone ear tips, the aforementioned USB-C dongle and a carrying pouch.

The Logitech G333 Gaming Earphones are offered in three colorways – black, white, or purple – and are available as of writing directly from Logitech for $49.99.