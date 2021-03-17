TL;DR: There's a lot going on in the trailer for Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC, but then id Software has described the expansion as "an epic conclusion to the Doom Slayer saga." Dragons, mechs, new demons, and Sentinel armies are featured alongside a hammer-wielding Slayer as he finally confronts his archenemy, the Dark Lord and finishes off the story that began with the game's 2016 reboot.

Although Doom Eternal's main campaign wasn't exactly a sedate affair, the game really turned things up a notch in its first DLC, with challenging moments like facing off two Marauders simultaneously and taking down possessed demons throughout the expansion levels that required using a specific weapon and mod to finish off those pesky spirits.

Nonetheless, the game's highly-anticipated second DLC is now almost here, bringing with it several new enemies to kill and locations to explore as our demon slaying protagonist gathers the Night Sentinel warriors and prepares for a dramatic showdown with the Dark Lord and his Hell army.

The action-packed trailer also reveals the Sentinel Hammer, a new weapon in the Slayer's arsenal that should prove useful against existing foes and new ones like the Stone Imp, armoured Baron and the Cursed Prowler. There's also the Screecher that empowers nearby demons when killed, because why not.

The Ancient Gods, Part 2 expansion launches tomorrow for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia. Like the game's first DLC, it will be released as a standalone purchase, included in the game's Year One Pass, and will be playable for owners of the Deluxe Edition.