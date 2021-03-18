What just happened? Sony in February confirmed it is developing a next-gen virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5. Now, the company is sharing details about its new VR controller. Unlike the existing PlayStation Move motion controller, the new units take on a more traditional orb shape that reportedly offers gamers a higher degree of freedom. The controller is also said to be built with great ergonomics in mind, meaning it’s well-balanced and comfortable to hold.

Hideaki Nishino, SVP of platform planning and management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the new controller speaks to their mission of achieving a deeper sense of presence and a stronger feeling of immersion in VR experiences.

Key features include adaptive triggers (one per controller) that offer palpable tension when pressed, haptic feedback optimized for the form factor, finger detection and positional tracking. Each controller also packs an analog stick, action buttons, a grip button (to pick up in-game objects, for example) and a trigger.

Nishino said prototypes of the new VR controller will be going out to developers soon but stopped short of sharing when they (or the new VR headset) might reach the retail market. That means you've still got plenty of time to nab a PS5 if you haven't had any luck thus far.