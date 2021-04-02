In brief: Is not being able to buy a new graphics card getting you down? Don’t worry: Nvidia is increasing the supply of one of its products to the desktop market. Sadly, it’s not an Ampere product or even a mid-to-high-end RTX 2000-series. It’s the vanilla GTX 1650.

As reported by the Chiphell forum (via PC Gamer), consumers will start seeing more availability of the TU117-powered GTX 1650 cards from this month and into May.

You might be wondering why Nvidia boosted the supply of its weakest Turing GPU. It was more a matter of practicality than choice. The GPU was reportedly undersupplied to the desktop market and prioritized for budget gaming laptops after launch, given its popularity in the latter, and they remain a common sight in many cheaper notebooks.

With the GPUs still being manufactured in large numbers, Nvidia is said to be skewing production back toward desktops to alleviate the problems faced by gamers trying to buy graphics cards. The problem is, of course, that the GTX 1650 simply isn’t very good.

We gave the GTX 1650 an underwhelming score of 60 back in April 2019. The card has a TDP of 75 watts, meaning most models don’t require an external power connector. It features 896 cores, 4GB of GDDR5, and 128 GB/s memory bandwidth, which equates to 60 fps@1080p in some older games with the settings maxed (Resident Evil 2, Forza Horizon 4, Far Cry New Dawn), but it struggles with the likes of Metro Exodus and Cyberpunk 2077.

One positive about the GTX 1650 is that it’s not powerful enough to be an appealing prospect to miners, though it will still do the job better than a Game Boy.

While this won’t be much interest to those upgrading from a GTX 1650 Super or better, it'll be welcomed by anyone building a low-end PC from scratch or whose current card is borked. Sadly, it appears that the GTX 1650 will be more expensive than its original $150 MSRP. With Asus and others raising prices, the move isn't too surprising.

Back in February, we heard that Nvidia would be releasing stock of the RTX 2060 and GTX 1050. It doesn’t seem to have helped much, though.