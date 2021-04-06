In brief: Intel’s Rocket Lake desktop chips only arrived a week ago, yet one of the processors has already seen a slight price reduction. The Core i7-11700K, which was $420, is now down to $405. A more appealing offer might be the previous-gen Core i7-10700K, which has dropped to $317—a fall of almost $100 compared to six months ago.

As you’ll no doubt be aware, the Core i7-11700K—and Rocket Lake in general—hasn’t set the world on fire, which could explain this part receiving a price cut so soon after launch. However, if you are upgrading from an aging processor and want the latest Intel has to offer, you do get a good gaming chip that comes with PCIe 4.0 support for $405.

What’s likely to be of more interest to Intel fans is the Intel Core i7-10700K. The 10th-gen processor was a joint ‘Best gaming CPU’ winner in our Best CPUs feature. With 8 cores/16 threads, a 125 TDP, and able to hit 5.1 GHz, it can offer similar performance to the Core i9-9900K for less.

Our price tracker has the Core i7-10700K’s previous highest Amazon price as $406 back in November. It’s now available for just $317. And if you’re able to do an in-store pickup, Micro Center has it for an even lower $270. That’s an excellent deal for what is still one of the best chips out there for gaming—check out our seven games average at 1440p chart above (using an RTX 2080 Ti). It also boasts an Amazon user score of 9.8.

Elsewhere, Micro Center has some other good deals on 10th-gen Intel parts: the Core i5-10600K is just $199, while the flagship Core i9-10900K is $400.