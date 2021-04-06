TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch's combination of great games and portability has helped make it the world's best-selling console over the last few years. But would increasing its size by 650% make it less appealing? Yes, obviously. Still, space software engineer Michael Pick took up the challenge of making the world's largest Switch, donating the result to a children's hospital.

Pick revealed the process of building the 65-pound, 70" x 30" Switch on his YouTube channel. He put it together using wood, 3D-printed parts, and an actual Switch console hidden inside the creation.

The Mega Switch's controls work just like the real thing. A Joy-Con controller is placed under the wood, registering presses of the giant buttons via servos and an Arduino microcontroller. Pick also used a series of rubber bands to center the 3D-printed joysticks over the Jot-Con sticks.

Wrestling with controls made for giants doesn't make for an enjoyable gaming experience. Thankfully, Pick's machine also works with standard Joy-Cons and external Pro controllers, allowing him to enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Fortnite on its 4K screen.

The project was all for a good cause: Pick donated the massive Switch to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"The hospital told me they intend to install the Giant Switch in one of the play rooms for the kids to play games on. They'll most likely be using Joy-Cons/pro controllers, so using the Switch to play games on won't be a full-body workout (like what you see in my video! haha)," he told IGN.

Pick usually shrinks technology rather than making it bigger. He's previously made the "world's smallest" MacBook Pro, iMac, and Gaming PC (above).

Last month brought more rumors of a Switch successor, possibly called a Switch Pro, Switch 2, or Super Switch. It will reportedly feature Nvidia DLSS, an OLED screen, and a $399 price tag.