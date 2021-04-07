In brief: YouTube and Facebook remain among the most popular online platforms in the US. According to the latest survey from Pew Research Center, usage of YouTube has grown to 81 percent among adults in the US. That’s up from 73 percent of adults that said they ever used the video-sharing site in 2019.

Reddit, the only other platform that saw statistically significant growth since 2019, is now used by 18 percent of US adults, representing a seven percent increase.

Most other platforms, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and LinkedIn, saw little growth during the same period. That’s not to say that other platforms still aren’t massively popular, however.

According to the survey data, Facebook is used by 69 percent of Americans. Instagram and WhatsApp, both of which Facebook also owns, are used by 40 percent and 23 percent of US adults, respectively.

Pew also found that platform usage directly correlates to age groups. For example, fully 95 percent of those between the age of 18 and 29 said they use YouTube, while only two percent of those polled aged 65 and older use Snapchat. Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat are also used by majorities of 18-to-29-year-olds polled.

Pew’s survey involved data collected from 1,502 US adults contacted via telephone between January 25 and February 8, 2021.

Masthead courtesy Bloomicon