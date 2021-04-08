Facepalm: If there's one thing companies want to avoid, it's unintentionally promoting a competitor in one of their ads. Intel, it seems, has failed to heed this advice. Having just launched a series of commercials mocking the M1-powered MacBooks, Chipzilla's new ad features, you guessed it, a MacBook Pro.

As spotted by @juneforceone, the ad that appeared on Reddit is a promotion for Intel's Core i7-1185G7 CPU, boasting "The world's best processor on a thin and light laptop." But rather than showing a Windows machine, the person in the photo is using a MacBook Pro.

Look closer at the laptop he’s using…. pic.twitter.com/DeI8VSh4tD — june🏳️‍⚧️ (@juneforceone) April 7, 2021

It's not immediately apparent that the laptop in the image is a Mac. But as TechRadar notes, the gallery from where the Getty Images photo is taken clearly shows a MacBook Pro complete with Touch Bar—there's even an Apple Magic Mouse on show.

While it's true that the 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses Intel's processors, it does not and will not use the company's 11th-generation CPU being advertised here. With the M1 proving so successful, Apple expects to finish the transition from Intel to its own silicon in 2022.

What's especially embarrassing for Intel is that the ad comes a month after it stepped up its campaign against Apple's M1-powered Macs by bringing back actor Justin Long—the "I'm a Mac" guy from Apple's "Get a Mac" commercials—to mock Cupertino's machines in a series of ads.

Microsoft has also joined in the Apple-bashing. Its recent commercial compares the iPad Pro to the Surface Pro 7, hailing the latter device as "the better choice."