What just happened? Even if you’ve never watched a Twitch stream in your life, the name Ludwig Ahgren might be familiar. After streaming non-stop for 31 days, including the time he spent sleeping, his “subathon” ended with Ahgren holding the most subs in Twitch history, beating a record previously held by Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Ahgren’s subathon had a simple premise: every time his channel received a new sub, 10 seconds would be added to the length of his livestream. He had expected the stream to last between 24 to 48 hours but ultimately had to limit it to 31 days or risk being trapped in an unending broadcast.

Since I started streaming

•Prince Phillip died

•The Suez Canal got blocked and unblocked

•David Dobrik made TWO apology videos

•Jesus of Nazareth died and then rose from the dead



It all ends April 13 9 PM PT — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021

Ahgren had already gained 1,730 subs the day before his stream began on March 14. That reached 183,191 on April 4, and by the time it finished at 12 AM ET on April 14, he had more than 282,000 subs, ahead of Ninja’s record of 269,154, according to Twitch Tracker.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Ninja tweeted. “I would be lying if I said [I] wasn’t a little sad, but congrats [Ludwig] on holding the new sub record on Twitch.”

Records are meant to be broken, I would be lying if I said wasn’t a little sad but congrats @LudwigAhgren on holding the new sub record on twitch 🤩 — Ninja (@Ninja) April 13, 2021

Plenty of Ahgren’s stream involved him sleeping—though viewers tried their best to wake him up. At one point while he slept, his was the most-watched channel on all of Twitch.

A recent report highlighting the trend of sleep streaming showed Ahgren gained around 1.5 million hours of views last month while asleep, spending over 80 hours unconscious on camera.

Ahgren was helped toward his record-breaking feat by a promise to donate $5 to The Humane Society and St Jude’s for every sub he received on the last day of the stream.

The streamer and his friends spent the last hours of the livestream smashing the sports car bed frame he’d been using into pieces with a baseball bat and sledgehammer.