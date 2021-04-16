The big picture: Ferrari is no stranger to electric powertrains, having already put out two gas electric hybrids in the SF90 Stradale and the SF90 Spider. But that’s only the start as the Italian automaker is planning to show off its first full-electric Ferrari in the not-too-distant future.

During the company’s annual general meeting this week, Ferrari Chairman and acting CEO John Elkann said they are excited to unveil the first all-electric Ferrari in 2025. “You can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history,” Elkann added.

Ferrari in a separate report said that while it does not intend to develop self-driving cars, they will adopt certain features of autonomous driving technology in response to regulatory developments and customer preferences. In 2018, for example, they laid the groundwork for advanced driving assistant systems including predictive braking and automatic cruise control. Further innovations will be baked into future models, we’re told.

Elkann took over as interim CEO following the departure of Louis Camilleri in December 2020. With any luck, either Elkann will stick around long-term or the next permanent CEO will also share in his vision of an all-electric Ferrari. Otherwise, the concept could get put on the backburner.

Given the current vibe of the auto industry, however, I’d be surprised to see Ferrari rule out an electric powertrain at this point.

Images courtesy Konstantin Egorychev, Yaroslav Kalinin