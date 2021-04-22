In brief: Finding an RTX 3000-series graphics card these days without paying two or three times the MSRP is a nigh-on impossible task, meaning that pre-built PCs are becoming a more enticing option. Dell’s XPS Desktop, for example, packs a much sought-after RTX 3070 and is available with almost $500 off.

Many PC gamers have long turned their noses up at pre-built machines, which usually cost more than self-builds and can use inferior parts. But with the chip shortages, scalpers, and miners ensuring graphics cards are like gold right now, the value of a PC that’s already been put together has become more apparent—though some companies, such as Fierce, are selling them without GPUs.

Dell, however, is offering a graphics card in its pre-built system; and it’s one of the best cards out there. The XPS Desktop Special Edition packs the RTX 3070, which scored 95 in our review.

The rest of the PC is no slouch, either: the processor consists of Intel’s Core i5-10400 Comet Lake CPU (you can upgrade to a Core i5-10600K for an extra $45), there’s 16GB of DDR4 RAM (2666 MHz), a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 1TB 7,200rpm HDD.

Normally $1,879, the XPS Desktop is now down to $1,566. You can get an additional 10% off, bringing the price to $1,409.40, using the code TRAVIS10OFF (thanks, Tom’s Hardware).

If you’re looking for something with a little more power, this version ups the processor to a Core i7-10700K. With the discount code, it’s available for $1,709, over $400 off the usual price.

Delivery for these PCs is set for late April to early May.