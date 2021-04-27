TL;DR: Amazon is renovating its Fire tablet family with a new Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus model. Besides "adult tablets," Amazon is also launching a new Kids Pro tablet series, with models ranging from 7 to 10 inches, and a new Fire HD Kids 10 tablet. Kind of a mouthful, isn't it?

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is receiving a new thinner and lighter design, more RAM, and a brighter 10-inch display. Now with 3GB of RAM, 32GB and 64GB storage options (expandable up to 1TB), and a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an all-around tablet with enough battery life to withstand half a day of continued usage. Available to pre-order in black, blue, green, and pink, the Amazon Fire HD 10 will start shipping on May 26th. Prices start at $149.99.

A new "flagship" Fire tablet, the Fire HD 10 Plus, has a lot in common with the Fire HD 10, including the display, storage options, processing power, and design. The most notable changes are the 4GB of RAM and the support for wireless charging, similar to the Fire HD 8. The Fire HD 10 Plus comes only in black and starts at $179.99.

Both Fire HD 10 tablets will also be available in productivity bundles, which adds a detachable case with a Bluetooth keyboard and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. The Fire HD 10 productivity bundle starts at $219.99, while the Fire HD 10 Plus bundle price begins at $249.99.

The new Fire Kids Pro devices are aimed at kids from ages 6 to 12. The series includes a 7-inch model, an 8-inch model, and a 10-inch model. Unlike the Fire Kids tablets, the Kids Pro feature a more "grown-up" look thanks to the included slim protective case, available in blue with or without a space theme, purple with doodles, and black.

All Fire Kids Pro tablets come with a year of Amazon Kids+ subscription and a two-year worry-free warranty, meaning that if it breaks, customers may return it and Amazon will replace it for free. The Fire Kids Pro tablets will start shipping on May 26th with pre-orders already up. The 7-inch model is $99.99, the 8-inch model starts at $139.99, and the 10-inch model goes for $199.99.

Finally, the new Fire HD 10 Kids version is simply a regular Fire HD 10 tablet with a "kid-proof case" in blue, pink, or aquamarine. Like the Fire Kids Pro tablets, the Fire HD 10 Kids also comes with a year of Kids+ and a two-year worry-free warranty. You can pre-order it for $199.99 or pre-order two with a 30 percent discount for a limited time.