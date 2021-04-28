Editor's take: Samsung as part of its latest Galaxy Unpacked event has unveiled the world’s first gaming laptop packing Nvidia’s new RTX 3050 series graphics cards. Curiously enough, Samsung spent very little time discussing the Galaxy Book Odyssey during its Unpacked event, despite it seeming to be one of its more interesting new products.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey ships with a 15.6-inch TFT LCD display operating at resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 that’s driven by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 32GB of DDR4X memory and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The real star of the show, however, is the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics cards. Aside from a single infographic, however, that’s really all the company has said about it thus far. Nvidia hasn’t even formally announced the 3050 as of this writing.

Other Galaxy Book Odyssey features gleaned from the infographic include Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a 720p HD webcam, Dolby Atmos audio support and an 83Wh battery. Buyers also get two USB-Type C ports, three USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI connection, a 3.5mm headphone / mic jack, a microSD card slot and an Ethernet jack.

Samsung said the Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available in select markets this August starting at $1,399. No word yet on whether or not it'll be available in the US.