The breakdown: Apple raked in an impressive $47.9 billion in iPhone sales alone, up from just $29 billion year over year. In fact, all product categories generated more revenue than they did a year earlier. Behind the iPhone, the iMac was the next biggest earner at $9.1 billion, from $5.4 billion last year.

Apple in its fiscal second quarter ending March 27, 2021, reported record revenue of $89.6 billion, an increase of 54 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Earnings per diluted share were $1.40, from $0.64 in the year-ago period.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Rumblings from earlier this year suggested the iPhone 12 mini wasn’t selling very well, but because Apple doesn’t break down sales of individual models in its earnings reports, it’s difficult to confirm or deny that with any level of certainty. The category as a whole continues to impress, however, and with Apple having recently announced a new colorway, momentum appears to be on the company's side.

Apple’s most exciting products for 2021 are likely still to come. Aside from the usual iPhone refresh in the fall, Apple is expected to unveil its AR/VR headset efforts in the not-too-distant future.

