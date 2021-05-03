In brief: Valve’s April Steam survey is here. Last month was a good one for Nvidia, which saw another of its Ampere line, the RTX 3060, finally make an appearance. Sadly for AMD, its Radeon RX 6000 series remains absent from the results nearly six months after the first cards launched.

The latest Steam survey—participation in which is optional among the platform’s users—shows no changes among the top five graphics cards. The GTX 1060 remains on top almost three and a half years since it replaced the GTX 750, followed by the GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1650, RTX 2060, and GTX 1050.

April saw the RTX 3060’s debut, proving that at least some people (0.17%) were able to grab the elusive card. The month’s largest gains (+0.22%) went to the third-place GTX 1650. Not too surprising, given that Nvidia is increasing supply of the Turing product to ease availability problems—it could top the table in the future.

There were small but steady gains for the other Ampere cards; the RTX 3070 is still the line’s most popular among Steam users (17th place) and was up 0.09% last month. The RTX 3060 Ti (+0.01%) and RTX 3090 (+0.04%) were also up slightly, while the RTX 3080 was a non-mover.

Despite the RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT launching on November 18, none of AMD’s latest GPUs have broken onto the Steam survey. But team red is performing better in the area of CPUs, where it keeps chipping away at Intel’s lead, having now secured a 29.48% share.

Elsewhere on the survey, the Oculus Quest 2 is the dominant VR headset with a 27.79% share, followed by the Oculus Rift S (20.25%) and Valve Index HMD (16.39%). Windows 10 64 bit has now reached 92.83% of participants’ PCs, and almost half the users have 16GB of RAM in their machines.