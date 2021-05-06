The big picture: Whereas the first trailer focused on the fate of Jim Hopper, this new clip appears to delve into the past – and potentially present – of Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown. It presents the possibility that the next season could introduce new characters with superpowers similar to Eleven’s, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation of that.

Netflix has published a new trailer for the fourth season of hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Season three of Stranger Things dropped on July 4, 2019, and just a couple of months later, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season. We got the first official Stranger Things 4 trailer on Valentine’s Day 2020. Production stalled in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but reportedly picked back up in late September.

The YouTube description for the latest teaser simply reads “002/004,” and the first was “001/004,” so we can pretty safely assume that there will be at least two additional trailers before the season premiere. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t commented on when those next teasers might drop or when the full season will be available.

