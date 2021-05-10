What just happened? Known for doubling the VRAM of an RTX 3070 and an RTX 2070 card, Vik-On has now done something similar to an RTX 2080 Ti. Although he couldn't actually mod 22GB of GDDR6 memory into an RTX 2080 Ti card, he has proven that such feat is possible with the right skills, equipment, and the correct firmware.

If you have watched the video where the modder doubles the memory of an RTX 3070 card, you may fully appreciate how complex this process can be. However, in his latest attempt to mod a graphics card, he complicated things a bit more.

Instead of just adding memory to a brand new card and making the appropriate adjustments for it to work, the modder grabbed a used and damaged RTX 2080 Ti. The card had already gone through three different stores to be repaired, but instead of fixing it, the card just got worse.

When all seemed lost, the modder took matters into his own hands. After resoldering the GPU, fixing and testing the PCB, and installing new memory chips and other missing components, VIK-on made a strap mod to trick the GPU BIOS into supporting more memory.

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, the modder couldn't get 2GB memory modules to prove that the card physically supports 22GB of VRAM. Instead, he had to use Samsung K4Z80325BC-HC14 modules with 1GB each, meaning the card had the same 11GB as it originally had.

In the video, you can see that the strap mod was enough to prove that the GPU does indeed supports more than 11GB of VRAM, but the system wasn't completely stable. Despite completing a SuperPosition benchmark run, the modder stated that the system wasn't good enough for daily use as it starts to show some artifacts over time.