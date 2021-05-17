In a nutshell: eBay is bringing the banhammer down on anything it considers "adult only," but its definition seems confusing. One item that falls under the category of smut unsuitable for the auction site is adult video games.

eBay's new Adult Items Policy, which comes into effect on June 15, will ban most adult-only items. This includes "most nudes, fetishwear, sexually explicit films, video games, and magazines, as well as hentai, some sex toys, and 'other.'"

eBay will be removing the "adults only" category as the items currently for sale in this section will no longer be allowed. When asked for its reasons behind the decision, the company said: "We want to make adult items available to those who wish to purchase them and can do so legally, while preventing those who do not wish to view or purchase these items from easily accessing them."

eBay listed some of the items specifically banned under the new policy: "Adult films and video games with a rating of X, XXX, R18, or unrated for an adults-only audience," as well as "Sexually explicit anime, comics, books, films, animation, manga, hentai, yaoi."

There's even a ban on "modeled clothing that is see-through or very tight and shows human genitalia, the anus, or the nipple/areola of female breasts." Presumably, this only applies to listings in which the clothes are modeled by a person and not the items themselves. Sex toys are allowed but can't be shipped internationally.

There are some exceptions to the rules. While adult-only magazines are banned, Playboy, Playgirl, Mayfair, and Penthouse are allowed, for some reason. Nude art and photography is okay in some cases, as long as they contain no "sexually suggestive poses or sexual acts."

Anyone who violates the new policy could have the items in question de-listed and face an account suspension. Given the opaqueness of the new rules, expect plenty of sellers to break them unintentionally.

It's not been the best month for sex games. Steam has refused to allow virtual reality experience Holodexxx onto its platform due to its use of real-life models of adult film stars.

Image credit: ymgerman