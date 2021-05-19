Something to look forward to: Resident Evil is having a moment in the spotlight right now. With the release of Village and the love surrounding everyone’s favorite giant vampire lady, we can’t get enough of the long-running franchise. Thankfully, there’s more in the pipeline: the Netflix anime series arrives on July 8, and there’s a new trailer to get us in the mood.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a CGI series set after the events of Resident Evil 4 that focuses on Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield dealing with another outbreak.

Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, who voiced the characters in the Resident Evil 2 remake, reprise their roles as Leon and Claire, respectively. There’s plenty of horror and intrigue in the new clip, and we see the pair facing off against a green tyrant-style monster.

April’s Resident Evil showcase revealed that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was arriving on Netflix in July. The trailer confirms the exact date to be July 8.

For those who prefer more realism, this isn’t the only Resi project coming to Netflix: a live-action series written by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb is in the works. It takes place in two distinct timelines, and focuses on Jade Wesker and Billie Wesker, daughters of the sunglasses-loving Umbrella bad guy Albert Wesker.

Moving away from Netflix, a movie called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City that combines the first two games is scheduled to arrive on September 3.

