Something to look forward to: Resident Evil is having a moment in the spotlight right now. With the release of Village and the love surrounding everyone’s favorite giant vampire lady, we can’t get enough of the long-running franchise. Thankfully, there’s more in the pipeline: the Netflix anime series arrives on July 8, and there’s a new trailer to get us in the mood.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a CGI series set after the events of Resident Evil 4 that focuses on Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield dealing with another outbreak.

Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, who voiced the characters in the Resident Evil 2 remake, reprise their roles as Leon and Claire, respectively. There’s plenty of horror and intrigue in the new clip, and we see the pair facing off against a green tyrant-style monster.

April’s Resident Evil showcase revealed that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was arriving on Netflix in July. The trailer confirms the exact date to be July 8.

I will show you fear.

For those who prefer more realism, this isn’t the only Resi project coming to Netflix: a live-action series written by Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb is in the works. It takes place in two distinct timelines, and focuses on Jade Wesker and Billie Wesker, daughters of the sunglasses-loving Umbrella bad guy Albert Wesker.

Moving away from Netflix, a movie called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City that combines the first two games is scheduled to arrive on September 3.