Nuts and bolts: Ford said the Lightning targets 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of near instantaneous torque, capable of propelling the truck from 0-60 mph in the mid-four second range when equipped with the extended-range battery. The standard-range model targets a maximum payload of 2,000 pounds with a maximum 10,000 pounds of towing capacity on XLT and Lariat trims with the extended-range battery and max trailer tow package.

Ford as promised this week officially unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the nation’s best-selling vehicle.

The new F-150 Lightning features an all-new frame utilizing “the strongest steel ever put in an F-150 frame,” an aluminum alloy body, new independent rear suspension and dual in-board motors with standard 4x4. It's also the most aerodynamic F-150 ever created, with a sculpted hood and newly shaped running boards to reduce drag.

Ford is offering two battery packages. The standard-range battery will afford an EPA-estimated 230 miles of range while the extended-range option is said to be good for 300 miles on a full charge.

Pricing starts at $39,974 MSRP before any federal or state tax credits for a commercial-oriented entry model and climbs to $52,974 MSRP for a mid-series XLT model.

The first batch of third-gen Lightnings should start rolling off the assembly line in spring 2022. A $100 deposit can reserve your spot in line today.