Forward-looking: Rockstar Games titles are known for featuring remarkable soundtracks with original and licensed songs loved by those who've played them. It's clear thus how much importance Rockstar puts into music when developing a new game, but now that's launching a record label, the studio can expand this influence across other markets.

To launch its label, Rockstar has teamed up with CircoLoco, a modern dance music brand known for organizing some of the biggest parties in the world. Together, they have created the CircoLoco Records label. CircoLoco and Rockstar Games claim that "CircoLoco Records will break new ground in an effort to support and elevate dance music culture during one of the most fraught periods ever experienced for clubs and represents an opportunity to elevate the scene through the collective power of these two entertainment brands."

Before Circoloco Records launches its first album named "Monday Dreamin'," the label will be releasing a series of EPs showcasing artists that marked the different eras of CircoLoco parties. The EPs will be released weekly starting on June 4th, while the album is scheduled for July 9th.

The first EP will be the "Monday Dreamin' Blue" and features new tracks from Sama' Abdulhadi, Kerri Chandler, Rampa, and Seth Troxler.

Seth Troxler's new song "Lumartes" is already available for those interested. Moreover, the After Hours resident Dixon made a new remix of Deichkind's "Autonom" specifically for this EP.

Other artists to be featured in CircoLoco's EPs include veterans DJs such as the Music Locker resident DJ Moodymann, Carl Craig, and Luciano. Up and coming DJs like Lost Souls of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA and Red Axes will also be present in upcoming EPs.

With the creation of CircoLoco Records, it'll be interesting to see if Rockstar decides to add music from the label to upcoming games or as a content update to GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2.