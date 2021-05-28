In brief: Lenovo has confirmed the Android tablet that was spotted on Weibo earlier this month. And while the name is slightly different from what was predicted, it really does have an HDMI input, allowing it to double as an external display for any compatible device, including the Nintendo Switch.

It was assumed that the device seen on the Chinese media site was the Yoga X, which previous rumors claimed would be capable of being used as a second monitor. Gizmochina reports that the actual name is the Yoga Pad Pro, a 13-inch Android tablet with a unique feature.

While there are several Android tablets with HDMI outputs, those with HDMI inputs are almost non-existent. The Yoga Pad Pro, however, features a Micro HDMI port in the grip section, allowing it to work as a display for anything that supports HDMI out. Lenovo has been pushing the tablet as a portable, large screen for the Nintendo Switch.

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro boasts plenty of impressive specs beyond that HDMI input: a 13-inch 2K LTPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 100% sRGB color gamut, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10. Another unique feature is the kickstand on the back that can rotate 180 degrees, allowing it to be hung on a wall.

The Yoga Pad Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870, a more powerful update over the Snapdragon 865+ found in our top 'Best Tablets' top Android pick: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, a 10,200mAh battery, USB-C 3.1, Wi-Fi 6, and four Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers. It does lack a rear camera, surprisingly, but there’s a front-facing 8MP cam with a TOF sensor for face unlock. As with Apple’s iPads, a stylus can be bought separately.

The Yoga Pad Pro launches in China for 3,299 yuan (~$517) on May 31. No word yet if it will be available outside the country.