HP’s Memorial Day event is in full swing, and with it comes up to 47% off a range of hardware, including an incredibly powerful gaming PC, one of our favorite monitors, and great laptops. But you better move fast—some deals are limited-time only.

In addition to reducing many prices, HP is offering free shipping on all orders, extra discounts on certain goods when bought with a PC, and voucher codes that can save you up to 10% extra on eligible items.

Here are some of our top picks so far:

The power of Ryzen in a sleek convertible, starting at $799

In addition to the excellent Spectre x360 (on sale for $899), HP has another fantastic convertible laptop in the form of the Envy x360. We're big fans of the 2-in-1, awarding it a score of 85 in our review. This Ryzen-powered model currently on offer for $799 features a more powerful APU than the one in the review unit.

As we've come to expect from HP, the Envy x360 features a light and sleek chassis that can be used as a traditional laptop, a tablet, or in tent mode for watching videos/playing games. At the heart of this machine sits the mighty Zen 2-based 7nm Ryzen 7 5800U, complete with its 8 cores/16 threads and 4.3GHz boost clock. You can expect the chip's performance to rival that of Intel's Core i7-10875H. Graphics, meanwhile are provided by the APU's integrated Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU with its 8 CUs and up to 1900 MHz.

The Envy x360's base model comes with a 15.6-inch IPS full-HD multi-touch screen capable of 250 nits brightness, 8GB RAM, and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 storage, though you can upgrade this to a 400 nit screen (+$80), 16GB RAM (+$80), and a 1TB M2. SSD (+$160).

Be it for work, education, or entertainment, the HP Envy x360 is a great combination of price, looks, functionality, and performance, while the Memorial Day discount makes it even more appealing.

1440p with a 240Hz refresh rate at $526

Can't decide between a gorgeous 1440p-resolution monitor or one with a blistering refresh rate? The Omen X 27 offers both: a QHD (2560 x 1440) TN panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. It's now down from the usual price of $649 to $584, but you can drop that price to just $526 with coupon code OMENDISPLAYS10.

The 27-inch Omen features AMD's Radeon FreeSync 2 (now known as FreeSync Premium and FreeSync Premium Pro) adaptive sync tech for buttery smooth, stutter/tear-free gaming, as well as low latency and support for Low Framerate Compensation.

Other specs of this monitor include a 1ms response time, 300 nits brightness, a two-port USB hub, easy to access headphone jack, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and one HDMI 2.0 port. It's also got excellent color performance, with just a deltaE average of 1.27 and 100% sRGB coverage.

We love the Omen X 27 monitor, scoring it 95 in our review. You can also save over $130 when buying two of them in a bundle.

144Hz refresh, 1440p, and FreeSync for $282

For those who want a cheaper 27-inch 1440p monitor with a fast refresh rate, the HP 27i 2K is an excellent option for $315 or just $282 with the OMENDISPLAYS10 coupon applied.

The HP X27i's IPS panel has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and 1000:1 contrast ratio, as well as AMD FreeSync—an enticing combination for that sub $300 price point.

A monster rig packing an RTX 3090 and Core i9-10900K

Getting hold of an RTX 30-series right now is a near-impossible task, but pre-built PCs are an alternative option. And the Omen 30L desktop comes with the best of the best: the titanic RTX 3090. This memorial day sees $100 knocked off the price, taking it down to $3,179, or $3,020 with coupon code HD21MD5 applied, along with free shipping and 5% off accessories and monitors.

In addition to Nvidia's 24GB flagship card, the Omen 30L, which we gave a score of 85, boasts a Core i7-10700K, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe M.2. SSD, CPU watercooling, a Cooler Master AMP 750 W Platinum efficiency PSU, and integrated Wi-Fi 5. Those wanting an even more beastly rig can add a Core i9-10850K or Core i9-10900K, up to 64GB RAM, up to 2TB NVMe storage, extra HDDs, and Wi-Fi 6.

AMD's processor and Nvidia's RTX 3060 combined in this compact model, priced at $1,079

If you do want an RTX 3000 series but the Omen 30L is overkill or too expensive for your needs, the HP Pavilion includes an RTX 3060 and swaps Intel's CPUs for AMD's 8 core/16 thread Ryzen 7 5700G. The Memorial Day discount sees the price reduced to $1,199, which drops to $1,079 with the 10% discount code (HP21MD10) added.

The Pavilion offers 16GB of RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB HDD, 1-year standard warranty, a 400W Platinum PSU, and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

Another RTX 3060 PC, this one powered by Intel

HP's Envy desktop is very similar to the Pavilion—RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 256 PCIe M.2—though it swaps out the 1TB HDD for a 2TB version, while the processor switches from team red to team blue: Intel's latest 11th-gen Core i7-11700.

The Rocket Lake chip will be an attractive prospect for Intel fans, thanks to its 8 cores/16 threads, 4.9 GHz max turbo frequency, and PCIe 4.0 support. You also get the 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and 5% off select accessories.

The HP Envy Desktop has $100 off the regular price, down to $1,299, and can be bought for under $1,235 with the discount codes.

Cherry MX Brown switch in this $114 TKL wireless keyboard

TenKeyLess Keyboards (TKL) are becoming increasingly popular these days, thanks to their portability and lower space requirements. This model from HP's Omen brand uses 2.4GHz wireless tech for a constant, stable connection.

The Keyboard features Cherry MX Brown switches (the tactile-style ones) with a 1ms response time and boasts 100% anti-ghosting. Normally $159, the Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard is down to $114. You can get another 5% off when purchased with a PC.

For those who prefer a more traditional keyboard, the full-size Omen Encoder, also with Cherry MX Brown switches, is down to $79.

Omen's gaming mouse is down to $55

The Reactor Mouse ticks all the right boxes: customizable RGB lighting, macro support, 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and adjustable DPI, polling rate, and liftoff rate. HP writes that its light beam detection tech enables a 0.2ms click response time—3 times faster than a traditional mechanical mouse switch.

The Omen Reactor mouse is reduced by $29 to $55.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in one $119 bundle

Desperate for some Microsoft Office apps but don’t want to pay a subscription fee? This Office 2019 Home & Student License is a one-time purchase, reduced from the usual $149 price to $119.

The package contains the classic 2019 versions of Word, spreadsheet Excel, and presentation software PowerPoint, all of which can be installed on a single device. As the name suggests, it’s an excellent option for students or users who don’t require the full range of Microsoft’s latest Office apps.