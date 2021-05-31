Something to look forward to: CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be hosting AMD’s Computex 2021 keynote in a few hours, and you can watch the whole thing right here. We’re expecting plenty of announcements related to its gaming and high-end computing products, including the Radeon RX 6000 mobile series, new Threadripper processors, and roadmaps revealing future Ryzen releases.

AMD’s presentation is titled “AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem,” suggesting that one of the main reveals will be the Zen 3-based Threadripper CPUs, codenamed Chagall, that we’ve all been anticipating.

“At the COMPUTEX | AMD CEO Keynote, Dr. Lisa Su will share the AMD vision for the future of computing, including details of the growing adoption of the AMD high-performance computing and graphics solutions, built for PC enthusiasts and gamers,” states a company press release.

The keynote will likely unveil details about the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 mobile lineup. The flagship Navi 22-based Radeon RX 6800M, which has already appeared in the Asus ROG Strix G15 laptop, could mark AMD’s return to the high-end mobile GPU market.

The “future of computing” line probably refers to AMD’s roadmaps. Last week we saw what’s alleged to be part of one that showed the Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 desktop (Granite Ridge) and mobile (Strix point) CPUs, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. We’ve also heard that Zen 5, like Zen 4, will use the AM5 socket that switches from AMD’s preferred pin grid array (PGA) design to the same land grid array (LGA) design favored by Intel for the majority of its chips.

AMD could also reveal its more of its future GPU plans, including Navi 23 and the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture. Make sure to tune in later to find out.