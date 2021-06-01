Bottom line: Developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts have announced that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise will be revealed on June 9. Leaked footage allegedly from within EA found its way online late last month, but the legitimacy of the video hasn't been confirmed. By next week, we'll have our first official look at the game.

DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a blog post back in April that the game was undergoing daily playtesting in order to add polish and balance to the overall experience. While careful not to reveal too much about the pending title, Gabrielson did say that it was a “bold step” for the franchise.

"It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before."

Gabrielson also revealed that they have their biggest team ever working on the game, and that it’ll be coming to next-gen consoles and PC. A version for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is also in development, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed during an earnings call last month.

Late last month, a user on Reddit shared a video of what was purported to be internal footage for the game that was not meant to be seen by the public. According to Eurogamer, it is not the reveal trailer that EA intends to share next week. A black bar is shown over the center of the video, reportedly to cover up a watermark EA could use to help track down the source in the event of a leak.

The Battlefield reveal goes down on June 9 at 7 a.m. Pacific, presumably across EA and DICE social media channels. EA is also working on a new Battlefield game for mobile devices that'll be ready sometime in 2022.